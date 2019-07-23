15 graduate from Network of Women in Growth programme

The Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG) Ghana in partnership with EMpower Foundation has provided an eight-month training for young women in building and construction.
Known as ‘Young Women in Building Construction,’ the training saw about 15 young women graduate in building and construction.
The training was meant to build the capacity of the women and give them skills to earn a living.
NEWIG Ghana is a skills development, non-profit, non-governmental organisation established in 2002.
It provides vocational, driving and entrepreneurship training, specialist advice and help clients in the area of small-scale enterprise development across the country.
NEWIG works to provide employment and empowerment opportunities that improve the lives of thousands of disadvantaged youth around Ghana.
Training
In the maiden edition, the young women were taken through a two-week non-technical training at the NEWIG Women Empowerment Centre at Tefle in the Volta Region.
They studied topics in gender concepts, leadership and team building, assertiveness, personal branding and customer service.
The New Century Career Training Institute served as the collaborators for the Technical training in three disciplines; electrical installation, plumbing and draughtsmanship.
Twelve of the women graduated with National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Certificate I, while three graduated with NVTI Proficiency I Certificate.
Positive attitude
In his address, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, encouraged the women to attach seriousness and a high level of excellence in what they do.
He bemoaned the attitude of workers who do not apply seriousness to their work, and urged the beneficiaries to be time conscious and punctual.
He was impressed by the good job done by NEWIG and encouraged others to take advantage of such training.
Dr Rose Mensah-Kutin, Executive Director of Abantu for Development (Ghana) chaired the occasion.