Shun all forms of Slavery and human trafficking in Africa – Chief of Owerenkyi Traditional Council cautions

The Paramount Chief of the Owerenkyi Traditional Council in the Central Region, Ohunabobrim Prah Agyinsem, has called on Africans to shun all forms of slavery and human trafficking.
The paramount chief made this call during a programme organisedd by the Ghana Tourism Authority [GTA] with the theme ‘’ Emancipation, Our Heritage Our Strength’’.
Addressing the gathering, Ohunaborim Prah Agyensem lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for initiating the cerebration of the Year of Return in the country.
He stressed that all forms of slavery and human trafficking must be eschew in order to halt a repetition of the past.
‘Emancipation Day celebration’ is an annual celebration held to sensitize the citizenry on ways of avoiding all forms of slavery and inhumane treatments against mankind.
Is also a day set aside to welcome Africans from their Diaspora to their roots.
The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Ekow Sampson, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Akwasi Agyemang also called on the citizens and the Government to help fight against all forms of slavery and human trafficking in the world.
Touching on the significance of the Emancipation celebration, Mr. Agyemang pointed out that, the celebration does not just reunite Africans from the Diaspora but also educates about African freedom fighters like W.E.Du Bois, Maxwel Philip, Sylvester William Padmore, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandella.
Mr Akwasi Agyemang disclosed that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Ministry of Education is working closely with the Parliament to ensure the passage of legislative instrument for tourists that visits tourist sites in the country.
He also called on the Assin Owerenkyi, Assin Atandaso and the Assin Afutuakwa Traditional councils to help conserve their tourist sites.
The paramount chief of the Suampon-Suadroman Traditional Council, Nana Awudu Nseku X, took the gatherings through the infamous slave trade in the country and effects that it had on the citizenry .
He urged the government to give the needed attention to Assin Praso Slave Corridor and the Slave Gardens.
The Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, Abena Durowaah Mensah, disclosed that the District Assembly and herself are putting in place more efforts to elevate the present state of the Assin Praso Slave Corridor and Garden.
She also enumerated some successes chalked in her tenure as the MP for the area.
The Central Regional Minister, Kwamina Duncan gave also called on the three District Assemblies in the area to form a committee in order to plan on how subsequent festivities would be celebrated in the area.
Background
This year’s Emancipation celebration at Assin Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region started with a simulation of how the Europeans meted inhumane treatments to the slaves that they had bought from the hinterland in the course of crossing the Pra River.
It came up that those among the imported slaves from the hinterlands that survived the atrocities from the European and African merchants were finally sent to either the Elmina or Cape Coast Castles before being shipped abroad.
This event was quickly followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Mass graveyard at the Assin Praso Slave gardens.