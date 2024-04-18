Kasapreko, GIZ support Bonuama community with ambulance, water storage plant

Apr - 18 - 2024

Kasapreko Company Limited, in partnership with the German Development Cooperation, has donated an ultra-modern ambulance to the Bonuama Polyclinic.

The Bonuama Polyclinic, which is the biggest health facility in the Wassa Amenfi Central Municipality, was built by philanthropist Dr Kwabena Adjei, Group Chairman of Kasapreko Company Limited.

The polyclinic serves thousands of people in the Bonuama community and surrounding areas, including Pensanom, Wirekokrom and Nkakaa. Speaking on the sidelines of the free health screening exercise held for the people of Bonuama, Mr Richard Adjei, CEO of Kasapreko, said their support was crucial to improving the well-being of the people.

Partnership

"We and GIZ have a partnership where we support deprived communities that don't have health facilities. So, we go around every quarter to support these communities. "The health screening was done to improve the well-being of the people as well as give their polyclinic, a new ambulance to deal with emergency cases," he said.

Mr Adjei further stated that the donation of a 53,000-litre water storage facility was part of the company's "One4Life" charity-driven project for its Awake Purified Water brand. "The provision of the water storage facility is to help the community have sufficient flow of water for their various activities.

"The water from the storage has been well treated and purified to enable the Bonuama and surrounding communities to have access to clean water," he said. The Team Lead of develoPPP at GIZ, Dr Holger Till, noted in a speech read on his behalf that they were committed to improving the well-being and health of deprived communities.

Ambulance

"The ambulance embodies not just a mode of transportation but hope, resilience and a huge sigh of relief that you will receive a swift response when there is an emergency. "At GIZ, we are committed to sustainable development and striving to make the world worth living for everyone. We hope the ambulance will be used for its purpose and maintained properly," he said.

The Western Regional Health Director, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, expressed gratitude to Kasapreko and GIZ for the gesture, adding that it would improve the well-being of the people of Bonuama and surrounding communities.

He mentioned the need for individuals and corporate bodies to contribute to the delivery of quality health care and healthy living, especially in deprived areas. Dr Yeboah, however, called on authorities to help construct the deplorable Bonuama road which could hinder the delivery of quality health care to thousands of people.

The donation of the ambulance, water storage facility and health screening exercise also witnessed the Amenfi Central Health Directorate honour Kasapreko Group Chairman, Kwabena Adjei.

Commitment

They lauded his selfless commitment to making life more comfortable for humanity with the construction of the fully equipped Wassa Amenfi Polyclinic, among other life-saving initiatives in the region.

Excerpts of the citation read: “Without a doubt, you are our goodwill ambassador in the attainment of universal health coverage in the district. You have expressed love to your community without craving for attention or recognition for it.

“You are constantly innovating and looking at other ways aimed at boosting healthcare delivery in the district. Providing infrastructure, equipment, transportation and logistics to ensure your people receive the best.”