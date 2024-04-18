Ashanti Region to host Feast Ghana April 22

Diana Mensah Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:34

Tourism stakeholders have launched “Feast Ghana”, a culinary tourism event to showcase Ghana's unique cuisines and food offerings to the world.

The event, slated for Accra and the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, will showcase a variety of local cuisines and food ranges that form the staple for many Ghanaian homes in a bid to create commercial value and place the country on the international market as a culinary tourism destination.

The launch featured, “Rep Your Region” by the Ladies Club of the GTA in all regions.

Event

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is organising the event in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC).

Following the launch in Accra, Feast Ghana will be held in the Ashanti Region on Monday, April 22 to honour the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene. Feast Ghana will be climaxed on May Day at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, May 1, this year.

The event will be held on the theme, "Flavours of Ghana, celebrating Ghana's cultural diversity through food". Attendees will experience a showcase of Asante cuisine from all the paramouncies, traditional dishes and culinary demonstrations paying tribute to the region’s rich heritage.

It will bring together Ghanaians of all ages, food enthusiasts, cultural enthusiasts, and history buffs to celebrate unity, diversity and peace through the art of food.

Position

The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, launched the event and said celebrating diverse culinary and promoting unique food offerings could position the country as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers seeking authentic gastronomic experiences.

He said in recent years, culinary tourism had experienced exponential growth on a global scale with a projected annual growth rate of over 25 per cent. Mr Mercer indicated that countries around the world were successful in capitalising on the rise of culinary tourism to boost international appeal and drive tourist numbers.

He stated that the country's unique food offerings were key assets that could be leveraged to create a vibrant ecosystem of showcasing local cuisine. “Accordingly, Feast Ghana, when deployed to its full potential, could harness this global momentum and showcase a rich tapestry of flavours and tradition that define the Ghanaian cuisine,” the Tourism Minister-designate said.

Mr Mercer said collaborating with stakeholders across the food and hospitality sectors would create a vibrant ecosystem that would promote culinary identity, drive economic growth and empower local communities.

Collaboration

He advocated for sector players to promote more of the local foods in hotels, pubs, lounges and entertainment venues. Mr Mercer also called on Ghanaians to support the “Feast Ghana Culinary Festival initiative and work together to elevate Ghana's culinary heritage onto the global stage.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, said the event aligned with the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” campaign launched by the GTA a few years ago.

He said, “Feast Ghana” was an opportunity to showcase the country’s vibrant culinary richness and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in culture.