Shooting incident at Tema Manhean: Tema MESEC refers investigations to REGSEC

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:28

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has referred investigations into the clash between the Navy and some youth in Tema Manhean to the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ensure what they termed as ‘a high degree of neutrality and confidentiality’.

Advertisement

Two persons died following the clash between some celebrants of the Kpelejoo Festival and personnel of the Ghana Navy at Tema Manhean (New Town) in the Greater Accra Region last Friday.

Investigation

Following the incident, the Tema MESEC commenced an investigation but later said it became necessary to refer the process to REGSEC since it involved a wing of the Security Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema and Chairman of MESEC, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, last Tuesday after an emergency meeting on Monday, April 15, 2024, to discuss the shooting incident that also left three others injured.

The statement added that MESEC will engage the youth of the town, the Tema Traditional Council and the Ghana Navy to make an earnest appeal for peace to prevail, while investigations continue and for justice to be served.

The statement said MESEC would implement security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident, protect the good people of Tema and secure key installations of the Ghana Navy.

“MESEC shall be committed to assisting and cooperating with REGSEC in its investigations to arrive at the appropriate recommendations and conclusions.”

Appeal

The Security Council appealed to the people of the Tema Metropolis, especially Tema Manhean to remain calm and peaceful while the case was being investigated. "We want to assure everyone that the findings and recommendations from the investigations would be adhered to strictly without fear or favour,” the statement said.



Writer’s email: [email protected]