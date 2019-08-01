Justice Adinyira retires after 46 years

It was an emotional moment when members of the Bar, the bench and public united to bid farewell to Mrs Justice Sophia Adinyira, after 46 years of public service.
Her diligence, excellence, fairness and firmness in the line of duty kept running through the eulogies at the Supreme Court.
The applause got most thunderous when Mrs Justice Adinyira paid glowing tribute to her husband, also a lawyer, for recommending her to the Bar to be appointed as a High Court judge in 1989.
The Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo, Supreme Court judges, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mr Tony Forson, family members, staff of the Judicial Service and members of the public took turns to eulogise the work of Mrs Justice Adinyira, who turns 70 on September 1, 2019.
The compulsory retirement age of Supreme Court judges is pegged at 70 and since the legal vacation begins in the first week of August and ends in the second week of October each year, Mrs Justice Adinyira, took her last bow last Tuesday after delivering her valedictory judgement on the illegality of requiring litigants to obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN) before filing a case in court.
Compliments
Reminiscing their days at Wesley Girls’ High School, Ms Justice Akuffo recalled the fond memories they shared in the school, university and later on the bench.
Ms Akuffo described Mrs Justice Adinyira as one of the most distinguished personalities to have served on the bench.
She said Mrs Justice Adinyira was a great credit to the nation and had shown excellence, patriotism on the bench, and hoped there would be more like her in public service.
Mrs Justice Adinyira was among the judges who presided over the Presidential Election Petition in 2012 and was head of the committee that investigated and removed 12 High Court and 22 Lower Court judges caught in the Anas exposé on corruption.
For her part, the Attorney-General praised Mrs Justice Adinyira for her loyalty, support for her office and added that she would forever cherish her pieces of advice.
A Supreme Court Judge, Mr Justice Jones Dotse, described Mrs Justice Adinyira as a deeply religious woman committed to her work, family and church.
He said she was assiduous, bold, blunt, fearless, scholarly and a professional with integrity who had an impressive appetite for hard work.
Mr Forson complimented Mrs Justice Adinyira for distinguishing herself on the bench.
Gratitude
Mrs Justice Adinyira, thanked her husband, colleagues, the Bar and members of staff of the Judicial Service for making her work worthwhile on the bench.
She reminded judges that they were not only responsible for upholding the rule of law but were also responsible for shaping values in society.
She said she knew she had chosen the right career anytime she saw the smiles on the faces of the marginalised in society after justice had been served.
Mrs Justice Adinyira urged lawyers who waste their clients’ time and money on frivolous applications to desist from such acts.
She also urged judges to always keep to the judicial oath.
Mrs Justice Adinyira further urged Ghanaians to appreciate what they had and strive for more.
She ended her remarks by urging Ghanaians to read Leviticus 26:25.