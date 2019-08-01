Kperisi Municipal Assembly Primary School gets new block

The Social Investment Fund (SIF) has provided a fully furnished six- classroom block for the pupils of Kperisi Municipal Assembly Primary School in the Upper West Region.
The GHC620,000 project, which took nine months to complete, comprises other facilities such as a headmaster’s office, staff common room and a fully stocked library funded by the SIF.
The project was carried out through the intervention of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Dr Bawumia adopted the local primary school in 2016 when he heard that the school lacked basic amenities including furniture compelling the pupils to sit on the bare floor to undertake their studies.
Vice President’s donation
At that time, he quickly mobilised assistance and came to their aid with the required set of furniture for the pupils and teachers.
Inaugurating the new block on behalf of the Vice-President, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, called on the parents and guardians in the area to send their children and wards to school.
He underscored the importance of formal education and the usefulness of knowledge in stimulating economic growth and social development and advised the people to invest in the education of their children, especially the girl-child, to ensure an improved standard of living.
Standard of living
Alhaji Issahaku Moomin said the school block was a demonstration of the government’s good intentions towards improving the standard of living of citizens, explaining that education had become more important than ever because of the transition from the era of industrial age to the information age.
The Deputy Executive Director of SIF, Mr Alois Kyaakpier Mohl, advised the pupils to study hard to justify the investment made towards their education.
He further called on the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), School Management Commitee (SMC) and the teachers to maintain the structure and furniture well.