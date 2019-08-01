President swears in Ambassador to Togo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in
Mr Kofi Mensah Demitia as Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo.
After administering the oaths of office, allegiance
He said Ghana already had intimate relations with Togo, with the people on both sides of the border living as one family and a single group who move in and out of the borders on a daily basis.
Sensitive relations
He, therefore, urged
President Akufo-Addo advised
He described Ghana’s relations with Togo as very sensitive, and stated that he spent a lot of time in the last two years working to broker issues which had endeared him to them, adding that “I expect you to maintain very high standards in your comportments and in your engagements in the Togolese matters”.