President swears in Ambassador to Togo

BY: Donald Ato Dapatem
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) swearing in Mr Mensah Demitia (left) at the Jubilee House. Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in Mr Kofi Mensah Demitia as Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo.



After administering the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy, the President expressed the hope that Mr Demitia would bring his vast experience in public service to bear on his new appointment to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two sister nations.

He said Ghana already had intimate relations with Togo, with the people on both sides of the border living as one family and a single group who move in and out of the borders on a daily basis.

Sensitive relations

He, therefore, urged Mr Demitia to be aware of the sensitive nature of the area and to provide the required leadership to resolve all challenges that might emerge.

President Akufo-Addo advised Mr Demitia to work genially with the professional diplomats who were already stationed at the embassy by bonding with them in order to tap their assistance to succeed.

He described Ghana’s relations with Togo as very sensitive, and stated that he spent a lot of time in the last two years working to broker issues which had endeared him to them, adding that “I expect you to maintain very high standards in your comportments and in your engagements in the Togolese matters”.

Mr Demitia promised not to betray the trust the President had reposed in him, and pledged to help seal the already cordial relations between the two countries.