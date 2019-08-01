Parliament approves supplementary budget

Parliament has approved the GH¢6.3 billion requested by the Finance Minister,
Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as extra expenditure for the 2019 financial year.
In spite of the minority’s opposition to the budget statement, the house through a majority voice vote approved the request by the finance minister.
Meanwhile, Parliament’s Finance Committee has been tasked to deliberate on the proposed tax increases which accompanied the supplementary estimates and present a report for the House’s consideration.
Supplementary estimate
The motion for the supplementary estimate was moved by the Minister of Finance when he presented the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government last Monday.
Parliament will now have to amend the Appropriation Act, Act 984, which gave the Minister of Finance the authority to expend GH¢78.77 billion from the Consolidation Fund and other public funds.
Consequently, Majority and Minority MPs slugged it out in the debate on the mid-year budget as to the true state of the country's economy.
Economic indicators
