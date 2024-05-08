Ecobank donates 100 laptops to University of Ghana

Maclean Kwofi May - 08 - 2024 , 09:39

Ecobank Ghana has donated 100 laptops to the University of Ghana to support the Vice-Chancellor's “One Student One Laptop (1S1L)” initiative.

It forms part of the bank's pledge to deliver 300 laptops to the university over a year to enhance learning outcomes. The Pan-African bank has so far presented a total of 200 laptops to the university, furthering its mission to empower students with digital tools.

The Managing Director of the bank, Abena Osei-Poku, who made the presentation at the UG campus last Monday, said as a technology-driven bank, the initiative aligned with their values of innovation and community development.

She said through the partnership with the university, the bank was helping to prepare the next generation of leaders for success in an increasingly digital world. “We do this in the hope that many more deprived students will have the opportunity of getting a laptop each as they strive to make progress in their studies,” she added.

Balance sheet

The MD said the bank closed the 2023 financial year as the biggest bank with a balance sheet size in excess of GH¢33.6 billion in assets. “We will continue to leverage this to ensure continued improvement in our revenue and profit, so we are able to make substantial returns to our shareholders and also contribute to impacting society through the discharge of our corporate social responsibility.

“As a partner to this great institution, we have deployed various payments and collection solutions for the university community. This means that receipts and payments are now made much easier than previously and we encourage management to take advantage of the platforms for smooth financial administration,” she said.

Mrs Osei-Poku said the bank would continue to pursue its corporate vision of building a world-class Pan African bank and contribute to the economic development and financial integration of the continent.

Appreciation

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, who expressed her appreciation for the gesture by the bank, said the total number of 100 laptops received under the initiative was 620. “When I assumed office, one of the things I sought to spearhead was digitalisation of the university and its activities.

“The plan was to enhance students’ experience through digitalisation through three components - modernising of classrooms, 1S1L initiative and provision of hotspot,” she said. The V-C said so far, the university had been able to modernise all its shared classrooms.

She said they also intended to establish an assembly plant that would produce laptops at a competitive price for students.