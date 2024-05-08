AIS wins British Council world competition

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 08 - 2024 , 09:41

The Akosombo International School (AIS) has been declared winners of the British Council’s Your World Competition for a sixth time at a ceremony at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

AIS was adjudged the country winner and the regional (sub-Saharan Africa) winner of the 2024 Your World Competition. The presentation of both national and sub-Saharan Africa regional awards to the school added colour to the Parents-Teacher-Association (PTA) meeting as parents celebrated with students at the event.

Each of the five of the school — Daniella Addo-Listowell, Klenam De-Souza, Anaba Nasya Yinesakia, Dildar Nasir and Harris Issah — were presented with a certificate and a sourvenir.

Previous wins

Akosombo International School triumphed as national winner in 2019 and 2020, as both national and regional winner in 2021, global winner in 2022, and national and regional winner in 2023.

About the competition

British Council came up with the competition to challenge students that building intellectual capacity is not just about solving theoretical problems on paper, but considering real world challenges and providing solutions to them.

The video competition provides a valuable opportunity for the students from British Council partner schools to showcase their talent to connect and to compete with their peers from all over the world.

The competition was opened to all students who took part in the UK International School Qualifications, and Ordinary and Advanced Level in British Council partner schools.

The theme for the 2024 academic year, which marked the eight edition of the competition, was “Climate change: From crisis to action”.

Action project

The AIS students presented a three-minute video and demonstrated a social action project in the school’s communities, including Abume in the Asuogyaman District. The Country Director of the British Council Team in Ghana, Nii Doodo Dodoo, who presented the awards, lauded the school for the remarkable achievement.

He said winning both the national and sub-Saharan Africa regional titles was a testament to the dedication, creativity, commitment and hard work of the students, teachers and the entire staff of the school.

He said it was a fantastic opportunity for students from British Council Schools to use their creativity and to connected with one another while providing a window into their unique lives, environments and experiences.

Teams

Mr Dodoo added that students’ collaboration in teams to deliver innovative solutions, while developing essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy and leadership skills enabled them to grow into confident and resilient individuals for Ghana and the world at large.

The leader of the AIS team, Addo-Listowell, expressed gratitude to both the school authorities and the British Council for the opportunity and for them to have acquired team work spirit as well as leadership skills and creativity that broadened their academic knowledge.

She encouraged other students to take it up and maintain the first position in subsequent years. The Headmistress of AIS, Sarah Adei, said the school existed to provide best quality and affordable education that gave global exposure and an enriching experience to the students.

She said VRA schools were, therefore, committed to the core values in fulfilling and realising the mission and vision statements of the school such as discipline, integrity and honesty, among others.