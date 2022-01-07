Commission for TVET releases Cert II Examinations results

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has released the results of both core subjects and elective component examinations for the TVET students.
It has therefore, advised candidates to access their results online using their index numbers and by typing in their Unique Reference Numbers to be given to them by their schools.
The Director-General of the CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who announced this, however, requested candidates for the Access programme to contact their respective centres for their results.
Act 1023
Until the coming into force of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 1023 of 2020, the core subjects examinations were conducted by the by National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX) and the Elective components, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations formerly conducted by the Technical Examinations Unit (TEU).
Currently, the two have been merged under the CTVET.
“Pursuant to the Transitional Provision, 57(1) of Part 2 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 1023 of 2020, which states: An institution that conducts technical and vocational education and training examinations and certification shall on the coming into force of this Act cease to conduct such examinations and certifications, and the power to conduct such examinations and certifications shall be vested in the Commission established under this Act.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr. Asamoah stated, “In line with the provision of this Section, the Commission wishes to announce to the heads of pre-tertiary technical and vocational education and training institutions, Vice Chancellors of technical universities and the general public that the results of the 2021 May/June Certificate II Core and Elective Components Examinations have been released”.
He added that the 2021 Access Course, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations results had also been released.
Withheld
Meanwhile, Dr. Asamoah hinted that the results of 160 candidates from some of the schools had been withheld pending investigations due to their involvement in varied forms of examination irregularities.
He listed those irregularities to include collusion, bringing foreign materials and electronic devices into the examination halls and exchanging of question papers and answer booklets.
The examination
The Certificate II Examination consists of two parts; the Core subjects and the Elective components, with the core subjects made up of English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and Entrepreneurship.
The Elective Component comprises the trade area programmes.
In all, a total number of 28,834 candidates from 175 public and private technical institutes wrote the examination at 120 centres throughout the country.
The total number of candidates represented 21,054 males and 7,780 females culminating into 73 per cent males and 27 per cent female.