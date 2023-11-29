Asokwa benefits from World Bank Cities projects

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Nov - 29 - 2023 , 07:41

The Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akwannuasah Gyimah, has cut the sod for the construction of the road linking the Old Ahinsan to the Ahinsan Estate Community as part of the World Bank Secondary Cities Support Programme.

Under the project, the assembly will also benefit from a three-storey facility to be named the Asokwa Town Centre which will house a 200-seater conference hall, banking halls and other offices.

On completion, the offices would be rented out for the assembly to augment its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The project, financed by the World Bank, was part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme awarded to the Asokwa Municipality, as well as 34 others in the country as a reward for their prudent and transparent administration of the assemblies.

Details

Speaking at the ceremony, the project manager of Avangarde Designs, the Consultants for the project, Frank Ofosuhene, commended the Asokwa Assembly and the chiefs of Ahinsan for doing their part to ensure the commencement of the project.

He said the road project comprised the construction of drains, road markings and streetlights and would be completed within nine months.

The Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, commended the staff members of the assembly for working tirelessly to make the programme a success.

The programme, she said, would help to hasten the pace of development for Asokwa.

"As MP for Asokwa, I promise to continue my efforts of lobbying for more projects to Asokwa so that all communities within the municipality can get an equal share of development", the MP stated.

The Chief of Ahinsan, Nana Dwumah Ankoana II, also lauded the MCE and MP for securing the project and said the construction of the Ahinsan road would help to increase commercial activities and mobility.