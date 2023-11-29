GRIDCo rehabilitates Asueyi classroom block

Biiya Mukusah Ali Nov - 29 - 2023 , 07:36

The Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) has refurbished the five-unit classroom block for the Community Daycare and Kindergarten (KG) school at Asueyi, a deprived community in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region.

Rehabilitated at the cost of GH¢400,000, GRIDCo also added essential social amenities such as a mechanised borehole, recreational facilities and washrooms, as well as teaching and learning materials, new tables, chairs and whiteboards for both pupils and teachers.

The school, which was in a deplorable state and posed a danger to the children, has been transformed into an ultramodern school, fostering a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Before the refurbishment, the pupils were studying in dilapidated structures and had to always carry their chairs from home.

GRIDCo said the initiative was part of activities marking its 50th anniversary and corporate social responsibilities to enhance development, particularly education and health in its operational areas.

Core value

Inaugurating the project last Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, said since GRIDCo’s core value was “safety”, it was appropriate for the company to come to the aid of the school, when its attention was drawn to the deteriorated state of the school building.

He explained that due to the potential hazard, the structure posed to the little children, GRIDCo undertook a full refurbishment of existing structures and added other essential amenities to completely change its status.

Mr Essienyi said education was the foundation for a prosperous future and by providing the upgraded classrooms, GRIDCo was investing in the education and development of the young minds in the area.

He said the upgrade of the facility would motivate the pupils to pursue diverse career paths such as engineering, medicine and law, among others to make a positive impact in the community.

Mr Essienyi said the support was aligned with Sustainable Development Goal Four, which focused on quality education for all.

He said GRIDCo anticipated positive outcomes from the support, emphasising its commitment to fulfilling Ghana’s power transmission needs while actively contributing to the country's educational development and sustainable practices.

Teachers

The Techiman North District Chief Executive, Evasion Addo Donkor, said the Ghana Education Service had posted teachers to the school to ensure effective teaching and learning.

He explained that the district was young and had several challenges, particularly infrastructure.

He, therefore, appealed to GRIDCo and other institutions to support the district with infrastructure.

The Techiman North District Director of Education, Theresa Kpebu, thanked GRIDCo for the projects and commended the chiefs and people of Asueyi for supporting the contractor to complete the project within eight weeks.

Mrs Kpebu appealed to the community members to help the directorate monitor activities in the school to ensure effective teaching and learning.