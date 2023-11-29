Speed up work on Disability Act to protect us - Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations to government

Ezekiel E. Sottie Nov - 29 - 2023 , 07:30

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has made a passionate appeal to the government to speed up work on the Disability Act which has been in the process for some years now, to protect their interest.

According to the federation, members were aware that work on the act was ongoing by the government.

However, the work was at a snail's pace and was taking many years to be completed and implemented, which did not favour them.

Addressing the media at the launch of this year’s Disability Day celebration ahead of the event at Akosombo on Monday, November 27, 2023, the National President of the Federation, Joseph Atsu Homadzi, said there was the need for the government to pay much attention to issues of disabilities seriously, as they were part of society.

World Disability Day is celebrated globally every year on December 3 to draw attention, as well as create awareness of people with disability and also remind them of disability issues that affect such groups of people.

Theme

This year’s global theme is “United in action to rescue and achieve Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.”

“Disabled people in Ghana also want to appreciate all the social interventions that the state, thus the government, has put in place in our interest to support us over the years.

However, there is more to be done by the government for us so that we can equally enjoy life as the able people do,” Mr Homadzi lamented.

According to the President of the Federation, this year’s theme was in line with the United Nations Conventions and all other legal frameworks and conventions that address issues concerning persons with disability in Ghana and globally.

Amendment

As a federation, we want to take the opportunity of launching this year’s programme to once again appeal to the government to quickly amend the Disability Act.

The Disability Act has a gap or some gaps in it that need to be amended for us to see our way clear.

As it is, we don’t see our way clear and as such it is a big worry to us as a Federation,” he said.

Briefing the media on how the programme was going to be celebrated in Ghana, Mr Homadzi said the Federation members in all the 16 regions throughout the country were going to fully participate in the activities of the celebration in the regions and urged the members of the federation to take active part when the time comes, adding, “This is the programme for us to interact with society to know our challenges and how they can be solved.”

He further explained that even though the global celebration falls on Sunday, December 3, the Federation in Ghana has decided to shift the celebration to Monday, December 4 to involve all and sundry, including people who are interested in issues of people with disabilities.