Affirmative Action Bill submitted to parliament again

Juliet Akyaa Safo Nov - 29 - 2023 , 07:24

Cabinet has approved the Affirmative Action Bill and has subsequently submitted it to parliament for consideration under a certificate of urgency.

The Affirmative Action Bill seeks to promote women’s participation and representation in decision-making spaces.

The bill has already been to parliament three times.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who announced the approval, said it was sent on September 29, this year.

She mentioned that the ministry was fighting hard to ensure that the Affirmative Action Bill was passed into law before the end of the year.

“We are happy that the Bill has transcended from cabinet to parliament and I thank everyone who has made it possible,” she said.

Summit

The Gender Minister was speaking at a two-day summit organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in Accra on Monday.

It was on the theme "Sustainable Social Protection Financing: A Key to Financial Inclusion of the Vulnerable."

The annual event provided the Ministry with the platform to brief its stakeholders on the performance of the entire sector to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our service delivery.

The summit was attended by directors at the MoGCSP, development partners and stakeholders in the gender space.

She said the ministry was undertaking vigorous awareness campaigns in child rights promotion, social protection and human trafficking, among others, at national, regional, district and community levels.

“We also trained stakeholders and equipped them with relevant skills to assist in the prevention of abuse in all forms.

“In addition, we are happy to inform you that the Ministry is up to date on our payments to LEAP beneficiaries and School Feeding Caterers.

As I speak, the sixth cycle of LEAP payments is ongoing,” she said.

She said women, who formed the backbone of the communities, must be granted equal access to financial resources, educational opportunities and entrepreneurial support.

The Minister called on stakeholders to continue working with them to mobilise resources and strengthen the policy framework that underpins sustainable social protection.

She thanked development partners for their continuous support for the ministry’s summit.

Inclusive society

The Director of the Ministry, Afisah Zakariah, said the aim of the summit allowed stakeholders from various sectors to share success stories and lessons learned.

She expressed the ministry’s commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society where no one is left behind.

Representing the Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises, Samuel Erickson Abakah urged the Gender Ministry to use funds for its intended purpose.

“As we source sustainable funds for the efficient and effective maintenance and promotion of social protection, we should endeavour to use such funds judiciously,” he said.

The development partners at the event commended the ministry for their work to ensure that no one was left behind, pledging to work with them in that regard.