50 Suspected criminals arrested in Tamale swoop

An intelligence-led operation by the police to clamp down on criminal activities in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs has resulted in the arrest of more than 50 suspected criminals.
The suspects, aged between 17 and 30, were rounded up in a swoop at their hideouts in the Aboabo Forest Reserve, near the Aliu Mahama Sports, last Saturday morning.
They are believed to be behind series of car snatching and highway robbery incidents in the area.
Items, including substances suspected to be wee, motorbikes, machetes, crowbars, among others, were retrieved from the suspects.
The police also burnt down camps and structures erected in the reserve that were housing the suspects.
Briefing
Briefing journalists after the exercise, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Babar Ananga, said the operation formed part of strategies by the police to get rid of criminals in the region.
He explained that criminals in the metropolis planned their operations in the forest while those from other regions used the place as their hideout anytime they committed crimes.
He indicated that a suspect who was declared wanted by the Upper East Regional Police Command was recently arrested by police in Tamale in the forest upon intelligence and handed over for prosecution.
"About two weeks ago, we arrested one notorious criminal, Asampana Ayini, and handed him over to Bolgatanga Police Command who had declared him wanted for committing many robberies in Bolga.
“After the arrest, we gathered that most of the criminals were in the forest and engaging in all kinds of illegal activities," Supt Ananga said.
He added that "the criminals thought that the forest was a no-go-area and for that reason they could do whatever they wanted over there.
They are engaging in narcotics trade, prostitution and turning the whole area into a market".
Screening/ prosecution
He indicated that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be arraigned.
The Regional Crime Officer, therefore, appealed to residents who had been attacked by any criminal in recent time to help identify the suspects.
Swoop
This is not the first time such an operation has been carried out in the Aboabo forest which is noted to be the abode of criminal gangs and a 'no-go-area for residents of the metropolis.
The Regional Police command said it would continue to carry out similar operations to help fight crimes and sanitise the metropolis.