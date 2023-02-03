Fire sweeps through 15 shops, houses at Tema Community 2

Some residents and traders at Tema Community Two, near a mosque close to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust Flats (SSNIT), are counting the cost of an inferno which swept through more than 15 structures and shops on
Wednesday night.
The fire outbreak, which started around 6:30 p.m. destroyed many shops.
Seven shops were described as completely burnt.
The shops included two drinking spots, an electrical repair shop, a bicycle repairing shop, a pen for livestock, and two places of abode.
A shop owner, Joseph Kojo Anderson, in an interview at the scene, said the fire started in one of the drinking spots where a lady was alleged to be cooking on a gas cylinder.
He said they suddenly heard an explosion and rushed inside, only to see fire coming from the shop, which later spread quickly to other shops.
Mr Anderson could not tell if the explosion came from the gas cylinder or another object.
Spot operator
A drinking spot operator, Joseph Monney, who was also affected, told the GNA that: “I was asleep when I had a called that my shop was on fire.
I rushed there only to find that all my goods had totally been destroyed by the fire.
“My livestock shop has also been burnt by the fire with all the livestock inside.”
Another victim, Abubakari Mumin, also told the GNA that his house had been totally burnt down.
“My house was burnt down, and I was not able to retrieve a dress to wear as I am speaking to you, the only thing I have is the dress and the slippers I’m wearing,” he said.
The Chief Executive Officer of Health Reform Herbal Clinic, Emmanuel Aniwah, said all the glass windows and doors at the clinic got smashed as a result of the explosion and the heat that emanated from it.
The residents, however, commended the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for the quick response to the distress call.
“When we called them, they came early with three fire tenders filled with water and started working immediately,” they said.
The GNFS Tema Divisional Officer Grade III Fiifi Oppong, told the GNA, at the scene said that the cause of the fire could be immediately ascertained but “investigations would commence” soon.
DOIII Oppong advised residents to desist from illegal electrical connection and even, if necessary, they should consult a certified electrician. —GNA