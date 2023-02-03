GPRTU to meet over transport fare increase

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will meet next week to decide on an upward review of transport fares following the increases in fuel prices, the Industrial Relations Director of GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro has said.
According to him, the prices of fuel have gone up and tariffs for water and electricity have gone up significantly.
This, he said has made it obvious that transport operators need to adjust fares in order to survive and stay in business.
In a radio interview with Accra-based 3FM on Friday, (February 3, 2023), Alhaji Imoro said. “we run transport with other components which have seen the price increases).
He explained that insurance premiums have increased, spare parts have gone up, "so definitely we have to also increase our fares".
He said if transport operators had other choices, then the proposal will be for the government to reduce some of the taxes, levies, and margins on fuel.