NGO settles 14-year-old’s medical bills

A 14-year-old boy, (name withheld), who was detained at the Amasaman Government Hospital in the GA West Municipality following an illness, has finally been released following the payment of his bills by the Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF).
The foundation also donated an unspecified amount to his caretaker, Juliana Nyarko, for his upkeep.
The Director of Finance and Logistics of HOGF, Rose Adjei Boateng, told journalists that it was gratifying that her outfit could come to the aid of the boy.
She explained that the plight of the boy came to the foundation's attention when their Director of Administration visited the hospital for his check-up.
Mrs Boateng said while at the hospital, the director overheard the nurses at the facility discussing the boy’s issue and decided to engage them.
Engagement
After the engagement, he felt touched by the boy's story and brought it to the attention of the management of HOGF and a decision was quickly taken to assist the poor boy.
Mrs Boateng said the boy needed a lot more help to see him through school and entreated other well-meaning individuals and corporate Institutions to contact Hands of Gold Foundation if they wanted to give him some form of assistance.
Recounting the incident, Mrs Nyarko said she met the boy almost unconscious in an area around Kutunse some time ago.
Humanitarian
On humanitarian grounds, she decided to offer him assistance by carrying him to the nearest hospital for care.
She gathered later that the boy had lost his mother not long ago to HIV/AIDS and as a result, his father abandoned him and absconded with another woman.
Mrs Nyarko said while on admission, the boy was also diagnosed of the disease.
After weeks of medical attention and treatment, he was discharged about a week ago but was detained due to his inability to pay the bills.
Mrs Nyarko thanked the foundation and encouraged them to extend this benevolence to other people who may genuinely need help.
Hands of Gold Foundation is an Accra-based non governmental organisation that primarily focuses on the welfare of women, children and the vulnerable in society.