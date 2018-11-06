EOCO suspends Eastern Regional Director over comments

The Eastern Regional Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Fred Dzeny has been suspended after he reportedly suggested to the government to prosecute its corrupt officials
.
The press release titled, RE - PROSECUTE YOUR CORRUPT OFFICIALS FIRST-EOCO TO GOVERNMENT said the institution dissociates itself from the said publication.
"The statement made by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny is an expression of his personal view and has nothing to do with the Office".
"The Office considers his conduct as against the ethical and professional standards of the Office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation".
Mr Dzeny has in a separate statement denied ever making those comments describing them as false and misleading.
Executive Director of EOCO, ACP KK Amoah
According to him, he was invited and received permission from his superiors at EOCO to speak at a symposium organised by the Koforidua Technical University on November 1 where he spoke on the topic: "The youth in the fight against corruption in Ghana".
He said the misleading reports stemmed from the discussion segment of the programme when he stated that corruption cannot be stopped but minimized.
"A further question was
"In response, the Regional Head expressed his opinion that, "I think all governments must try to investigate their own officers when allegations of corruption are levelled against them".
Read EOCO’s full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE – PROSECUTE YOUR CORRUPT OFFICIALS FIRST-E0C0 TO GOVERNMENT
ACP K. K. Amoah (Rtd)