Ekow Ewusi Foundation holds free medical screening

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 13 - 2023 , 09:33

THE Ekow Ewusi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has organised a free health screening for the people of Pedu and Duakor in the Cape Coast North Constituency of the Central Region.

Organised in collaboration with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the exercise saw more than 500 people, including children and the aged, being screened of various diseases.

In the course of the screening, a man who was found with a high blood pressure had to be rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for detailed medical care.

Interacting with the media after the exercise, the Founder of the foundation, Horace Ekow Ewusi, advised members of the public to undergo regular medical check-ups for the early detection and treatment of ailments before they became worse.

He debunked the notion that high blood pressure was a preserve of the elderly, stressing that “there is the need for all of us to regularly check our status so we are not taken by surprise.”

Mr Ewusi also used the occasion to advise the public, particularly, the youth to organise health walks in their various communities as a means of improving their health status.

Advice

“My advice to the general public is that, they shouldn’t wait till they cannot walk or something happens before they go to the hospital. Instead, they need to be doing regular check-ups because there are so many diseases and other health issues that could be prevented, if early medical assistance is sought,” he said.

Mr Ewusi further urged the public not to patronise herbal medicine from the ’table’ and on vehicles but must do so from recognised herbal medical centres if there was the need

The exercise, he said, was targeted at providing an opportunity for people, especially those who could not afford frequent medical check-ups as a result of financial difficulties, to have access to medical care.

Mr Ewusi also used the opportunity to educate participants to keep their environment clean and participate in self initiated programmes.

For his part, the Secretary of the GRNMA at the CCTH, Samuel Ofosu Apomsah, expressed his excitement about the turnout of the event.