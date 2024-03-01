ECG MD addresses dumsor, attributes power disruptions to maintenance issues

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 01 - 2024 , 15:38

The Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has explained that the recent power supply disruptions (Dumsor) facing parts of the country are due to maintenance issues.

Various areas of the country have been experiencing interruptions in their electricity supply over the past couple of weeks, prompting citizens to express their dissatisfaction with the ECG on social media.

They are calling on the company to either solve the problem or provide the public with a timetable so they know when their lights will go out.

Mr. Mahama, speaking in an interview with Accra-based StarrFM, indicated that since the company works with machines, they tend to malfunction at any point in time, causing the inconveniences people are experiencing.

“We are having major maintenance issues. The issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4 pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine,” he said.

“The machine failed us and we kept on saying that it’s a machine issue that we were trying to fix,” Mr Mahama stressed.

The ECG Managing Director assured that his outfit is working to resolve the challenges and restore power to all affected areas.

He apologized for the ECG’s inability to warn people beforehand about when they might experience a cut in their electricity supply.

"I must apologize to Ghanaians; when it started, we should actually have the confidence to have a chat with everybody and put out a statement," Mr. Mahama said.

RELATED ARTICLES:

