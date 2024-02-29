Next article: NDC’s promise of a better Ghana is an illusion - Afenyo-Markin

Publish 'dumsor' timetable - Minority urges government

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 29 - 2024 , 12:00

The Minority caucus in Parliament has called on the government to publish a timetable of the ongoing load shedding (Dumsor) to enable people plan their lives.

It said the continuous and deliberate denial by government officials to the effect that there was load shedding could no longer stand.

"We are reliably informed that dumsor will continue today at 12 noon and it's only fair that Ghanaians are made aware," the minority spokesperson on energy, John Abu Jinapor told journalists in parliament on Thursday.

Mr Jinapor said government was unable to purchase enough fuel to power some of the thermal plants due to financial constraints leading to generation challenges.

The MP for Yapei Kusowgu said, yesterday for instance, the entire city was thrown into total darkness yet, no official was bold enough to admit to the challenge.

"The best this government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can do is to publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor, so people can plan for their lives," he said.

Parliament on Thursday morning, February 29, 2024, experienced dumsor in the house, leading to yelling and shouting of "dumsor" by the Minority side.

For the Minority, what happened in Parliament was a testament of their argument that the country was undergoing load shedding.

However, officials of Parliament quickly had to rush to turn on the standby generator for the business of the house to continue.