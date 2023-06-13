“We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama” - Prez. Akufo-Addo

Jun - 13 - 2023

President Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will remain steadfast in ensuring a consistent power supply, despite the fluctuations in global energy prices, as the alternative is not acceptable.

Speaking at the inauguration of the US$40 million 161-kilovolt GRIDCo, ECG Bulk Power Supply Point at Adabraka in Accra on Tuesday, June 13, the President emphasized that the nation would not revert to the era of power outages, known as "dumsor," which occurred during the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama,” he said.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of stable and affordable electricity in the 21st century, stating that access to reliable power is vital for a country's industrialization and the improvement of citizens' quality of life.

He highlighted the essential role electricity plays in daily activities, from charging mobile phones to running businesses, and stressed the need for universal power coverage to fuel economic growth.

The President also acknowledged the importance of meeting the power demands of Accra's Central Business District, where the electricity consumption rate is projected to grow by 10% annually.

The Greater Accra region is expected to reach a power demand of 1,000 megavolt-ampere (MVA) with an average annual growth rate of 8%. He emphasized that the Accra Central Bulk Power Supply Project aligns with the country's power needs and economic development.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the completion of the 161-kilovolt Bulk Supply Point, which ensures stable and reliable electricity supply to the bustling Accra Central Business District and surrounding areas.

He expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA) for their generous grant and technical assistance, which contributed to the realization of the project.

The President also thanked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), traditional leaders, and other stakeholders who supported the project.

The Accra Central Bulk Power Supply Project is equipped with gas-insulated substation technology, enabling the installation of compact switchgear and transformers in limited spaces. This innovation reduces transmission and distribution losses, improves power supply reliability, and enhances personnel safety.

With the successful operationalization of the Accra Central BSP, voltage stability has increased, power supply reliability has improved, and system losses have been minimized, meeting the requirements set by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The President concluded by expressing his commitment to the nation's continued progress and development, as well as his appreciation for the strong cooperation between Ghana and Japan.