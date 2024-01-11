Give us dumsor timetable - Armah Buah to GRIDCo

Kweku Zurek Jan - 11 - 2024 , 06:47

In the aftermath of recent power disruptions, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, has strongly criticized the government, denouncing its silence on the matter.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, certain areas in Accra encountered sporadic power supply issues, mirroring a recent persistent trend experienced in various regions over the past few months.

Expressing his dismay at the unsettling events, the Member of Parliament for Ellembele voiced dissatisfaction with the government's failure to provide a comprehensive explanation to the Ghanaian populace.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr. Buah urged the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to release a well-defined load-shedding timetable, enabling households and businesses to make necessary arrangements.

"The absence of a load-shedding timetable exacerbates the challenges faced by households and businesses in planning effectively. The dearth of transparency and communication concerning the power outage schedule amplifies the frustration and inconvenience endured by the affected population.

"It is noteworthy that even during the most severe periods of Dumsor in the past, the power outage never reached the current 500-megawatt threshold being shed. Strikingly, the media affiliated with the NPP seem to downplay the situation as not constituting 'Dumsor.' Their resounding silence on the present circumstances is truly conspicuous."

Read the entire statement by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah below;

Ghana is currently grappling with a severe case of Load Shedding, commonly known as Dumsor.

The situation is evidently clear, with 500 MW of load being shed as of tonight, January 9th, 2024.

Numerous areas have been plunged into darkness due to the unavailability of gas to fuel thermal plants within the Tema enclave which can be attributed to financial constraints.

Specifically, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfil its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation. You can also track the ultimate problem to the weakest link in the value chain -ECG’s inability to pay off-takers.

Compounding the situation is the absence of a load-shedding timetable, which hampers households and businesses from planning accordingly.

The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population.

It is worth highlighting that even during the worst periods of Dumsor in the past, the power outage never reached the 500 megawatts threshold currently being shed yet the media associated with the NPP interestingly see this as no “Dumsor.”

Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening.

The Ghana Grid Company must, as a matter of urgency, come out with a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan better.

HON.EMMANUEL ARMAH-KOFI BUAH

(DEPUTY MINORITY LEADER – MP,ELLEMBELE)