Ghanaian charity, Chinese companies make donations to assist poor communities

A Ghanaian charity and five Chinese companies on Monday donated daily necessities to help improve the lives of the worse-off in the Ashanti Region.
Rice, cooking oil, beverages and toilet rolls, among many others, were donated to the aged, the needy, and children both in Konongo and Juaso, in the Ashanti Region.
Nana Adowa Agyemang Afrifa, Chief Executive Officer of Community Connect Network, a private charitable organization in Ghana, said the donation is expected to help promote the welfare of people in the communities, especially the children without parents.
"Easter time is about giving back. We want to make them happy, so we decided to come and donate these items with the help of our Chinese friends," she said.
Li Yuzhen, a Chinese entrepreneur who joined the donation, said he has received a lot of help from locals over the past 18 years in Ghana, and he now wants to contribute to Ghana and its people.
Adjei Fosu, manager of a caring home in the Konongo community, expressed appreciation for the donation, saying it will support them a great deal, and he hoped the relationship among locals, the charity, and the Chinese companies will continue.
"Our doors are always open to the public, and people who are willing to support us will always receive good wishes," he said.