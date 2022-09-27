Dr Bawumia inaugurates Cape Coast inner city roads

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has inaugurated the 22 kilometres inner city roads project in Cape Coast.
The project included the Akotokyir, Kwaprow, Amamoma, Academy and English Arabia roads.
Others are the PPAG area, Ebubonko-Amissano-Besakrom-Dankwakrom, Eyifua and Kakumdo roads.
The works included the construction of roadside drains, culverts, earthworks, double surface dressing and speed calming devices around schools and other locations identified along the roads.
The roads also have walkways, markings and placement of road signs.
Master project
Dr Bawumia said the project was part of the master project support agreement between the government and China through the Sinohydro Corporation which would involve the construction of 441 kilometres of road and two interchanges.
He commended the Ministry of Roads and Highways for ensuring that the project was undertaken without any extra cost, saying with its commitment to duty, the project had achieved extensive road construction works and infrastructure across the country.
Dr Bawumia said the objective of the project was to enhance intra-urban regional and national trade and to strengthen economic integration.
Background
The sod was cut for the Cape Coast inner city road project in November 2019, with actual work starting the following month and lasting 30 months.
The project was undertaken by the Sinohydro Corporation Limited, with the Comptran Engineering and Planning Associates as consultants.
Road network
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the Central Region had a total road network of 5,695.5km as of the end of 2020, including 1,880km paved roads, 2,320.6km gravel roads and 1,494.8km earth roads.
He indicated that the regional road condition mix as of the end of 2020 was 24 per cent good, 37 per cent fair and 39 per cent poor.
He said the ministry had strategised to increase the percentage of roads in good condition by undertaking various periodic maintenance activities, adding that the Department of Urban Roads would make adequate provision in its annual budgets for the maintenance of the roads.
Win-win cooperation
The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun, stated that the two countries shared a long and profound history through mutual trust, economic win-win cooperation and cultural exchanges.
He said China had also been an active participant, supporter and vindicator of Ghana’s development and valued the long-standing relationship between the two nations.
Mr Kun said the construction and rehabilitation of selected roads and interchanges under the Ghana-Phase One Agreement between Ghana and the Sinohydro Corporation set a good example of the profound friendship.
He said the agreement, signed in May 2018, included 10 infrastructure projects in the Central, Greater Accra, Ashanti , Northern and Oti regions, among others, which the Ghana government prioritised to build and improve on as important foundation for the country’s economic development.
The Omanhen of Oguaa, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, called for more road projects in the metropolis to further open it up for enhanced economic activities.