Curfew hours on Bimbilla, Alavanyo and Nkonya renewed

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has renewed curfew hours for the Bimbilla as well as the Alavanyo and Nkonya townships.
Separate statements signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said the renewal of the curfew hours for the Bimbilla township from 10:00 p.m to 4:00 a.m effective Friday, 26th July 2019 was on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.
The curfew hours imposed on the Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships and their environs in the Oti Region is from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Sunday, 28th July 2019.
"Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area," the statement said.
"Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted".