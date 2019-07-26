276 Police recruits pass out

Two Hundred and Seventy-six (276) Police recruits have passed out successfully after 28 weeks of training at the National Police Training School, the Ministry of Interior has announced.
The recruits were among 966 recruits who were admitted into all the five (5) Police Training Schools on December 31, 2018.
According to a publication on the Ministry of Interior website, this makes them the first batch "from amongst 4,000 people recruited by the government to augment the manpower needs of the Ghana Police Service".
"The Reviewing Officer at the passing out parade, Hon. Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister for the Interior in his speech disclosed that government was determined to progressively recruit additional personnel to meet the UN Police/Population ratio of 1:500. This he believed would help the Ghana Police Service achieve its vision of becoming a world-class Police Service," the publication said.
"He commended the recruits for successfully completing their training and reminded them of the sacrifices that the profession they have chosen required, adding that they should be guided by the Service’s motto, ‘Service with Integrity’ which calls for honesty, respect for fundamental freedoms and human right, professionalism, dedication, effectiveness and efficiency".
The recruits were taken through courses including Practical Police Duties, Police Service Instructions, Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Criminal Investigation, Law of Evidence, Acts and Decrees, Basic Officer Skills, Professional Policing Ethics and Report Writing.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Others were English & French Languages, Fundamental Human Rights, Child-Friendly Policing, Map Reading, First Aid, Client Care and Weapon Training among others.
The newly recruited officers are expected to serve a probation period of 18 months before being confirmed as Constables, subject to satisfactory conduct and performance.
Those whose conduct and performances do not live up to expectation will be summarily dismissed.
Recruit Richard Afetor was adjudged the Overall Best recruit.