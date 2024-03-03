Chief Imam "gleefully joyful" following passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Graphic Online Mar - 03 - 2024 , 11:25

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, is delighted with the recent approval of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, his spokesperson has disclosed.

After nearly three years of discussion, Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill on February 28, 2024.

The bill mandates a prison sentence of up to three years for individuals identifying as LGBTQ+. Additionally, it imposes a maximum five-year jail term for advocacy or financial support by LGBTQ+ organizations.

This aspect of the bill, among others, has sparked debate from certain civil society groups and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who argue that it infringes upon fundamental human rights.

Nevertheless, Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu believes that the passage of the bill represents progress.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on March 2, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Chief Imam's spokesperson, stated that the Muslim community was pleased with the news because the bill will uphold family values.

“I can say without any equivocation that the Chief Imam is gleefully joyful about the passing of this bill because he has fully been briefed about what we are going through with respect to the evolvement of this LGBTQ+ phenomenon in our country and the attempt to really universalise it and make it something normal and something acceptable," he said.

"And as somebody who is the leader of Muslims in this country, he could not actually give any support to such matter to be allowed.

“For us, it is a moral issue, it is something that also goes to the very heart of the protection of the family which in the Muslim understanding of things is the property of God. It is the smallest unit of society into which every single human being is born.”

He stressed that any practice detrimental to the family structure would not garner their support.

“Any practice that seeks to undermine the survival of the family must truly be condemned. For us, it is reprehensible, abominable, and objectionable. So Chief Imam is so happy,” he added.

He praised lawmakers for their unwavering commitment despite the numerous objections and battles the bill encountered.

Addressing concerns that the bill violates basic human rights, the spokesperson argued that laws are enacted to benefit society, and any law endangering social purity must be rejected.

"It is not an academic issue, it is not a human rights issue but it is about survival. Any law that is harmful to society, society must think together within our wisdom and that is what identifies us and distinguishes us from other nations," he concluded.