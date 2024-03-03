Don’t abandon your country for another — health professionals told

Professor Afua Adwoa Jectey Hesse, President of the Accra College of Medicine, has urged medical professionals to remain in the country and contribute to its rapid development.

She stressed that everyone had a duty to contribute to the nation's progress, stating, "Love your country and don't be in a hurry to abandon it to go and develop another country."

Professor Hesse made these remarks during a White Coat ceremony held to induct students at the School of Medicine and Pharmacy of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, Volta Region, into their clinical year after successfully completing their pre-clinical training.

Addressing the theme, "The Path to Entrepreneurial Excellence in Healthcare," she challenged the students to cultivate a mindset that would enable them to create job opportunities for themselves rather than relying solely on the government.

The President underscored the importance of integrity in the healthcare profession, emphasizing the value of truthfulness and integrity, stating that "what is right is right and what is wrong can never be right."

She urged the students to be known for their fairness and to avoid discrimination based on social status or financial means, encouraging them to treat everyone with respect and dignity.

Furthermore, Professor Hesse advised the students to continuously add value to themselves, strive for excellence, and embrace creativity to seize opportunities that come their way.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of the University, emphasized the importance of ethical principles in healthcare, noting that the white coat symbolized professionalism, compassion, and purity. She urged the students to dedicate themselves to their studies and training to acquire the necessary skills to become proficient healthcare workers.

Additionally, Prof. Aziato appealed for support to complete the University's laboratory complex during the event.