BoG sacks two employees who presented 'fake certificates'

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has confirmed the dismissal of two employees who presented "fake certificates" to gain employment at the central bank.
In a press statement issued Tuesday evening [January 18, 2022], the BoG said reports suggesting that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates was "not true."Follow @Graphicgh
It said, "the statement circulating on social media is twisted to misinform the general public. It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates."
Rather, "the incident being referred to involves two (2) members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation."
"As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation.
Below is a copy of the statement
The Bank of Ghana has taken note of a news item circulating on social media on recent dismissals by the Bank of Ghana.
The statement circulating on social media is twisted to misinform the general public. It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates.
The incident being referred to involves two (2) members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation.
As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation.
The Bank of Ghana wishes to put on record that dismissals are a regular Human Resources management function for staff whose conduct is unsatisfactory or have committed an offence, as stipulated in the Bank’s handbook on Human Resource Policies.