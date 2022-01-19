Bringing back the splendour: Parks & Gardens set for action

The Department of Parks and Gardens will start the beautification of the medians, shoulders, and roundabouts of major roads across the country from February this year.
The exercise, which will be done in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads, will entail the planting of shrubs and flowers in the medians and the pruning of trees and the slashing of hedges to shape them.Follow @Graphicgh
Besides, the department will clear bushes and mow all lawns in the medians to improve the ambiance and the beauty of the environment in Accra and the other cities of the country.
The acting Director of the Department of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Ayitey Okine, told the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday that the exercise was in line with the President's initiative to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.
Major activity
According to him, the exercise was one of the major activities his outfit would embark on next month.
"The bushy areas we see now will become a thing of the past. The rubbish generated on the median stretches and the shoulders of the roads will be collected, so that we will have a clean city to champion the President's initiative of making Accra the cleanest city," he said.
He called for cooperation from the public to ensure the success of the exercise.
