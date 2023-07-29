Be true apostles of Christ, Church — Archbishop Kwofie

Albert K. Salia Jul - 29 - 2023 , 13:28

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, has urged Catholics to be dedicated apostles of Christ wherever they find themselves in life.

He said being true apostles of Christ required a lot of sacrifices and resilience in today’s world where a lot of vices were craving for space in the life of a Christian, most importantly Catholics.

Anniversary

He said this when he delivered a sermon to the congregation of the St Sylvanus Catholic Church, Pokuase, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the church.

The Mass was concelebrated by the Parish Priest of St Sylvanus Catholic Church, Very Rev. Fr Michael Owusu-Ofori; the Archbishop’s Secretary, Rev. Fr Derrick Dowuona-Hammond; Rev. Fr Delight Cabonu, Rev. Fr Courage Dogbe, Rev. Fr Alex Salakpi and Rev. Fr Emmanuel Boateng.

Commending the faithful for their tenacity, evangelism and sacrifices over the period, Most Rev. Kwofie said 75 years in the life of a church meant a lot of sacrifices.

The Archbishop, who was coincidentally celebrating his 35th anniversary as a priest, urged the faithful to rally behind the Parish Priest of the church and his team to move the church to the next level.

He thanked God for his own ministry and called for the support of Catholics to help promote God’s Kingdom in the archdiocese and beyond.

Sacrament

The celebration also coincided with 135 candidates receiving the sacrament of confirmation administered by the Archbishop who asked the confirmands to remain in the faith.

Most Rev. Kwofie urged them to resist any form of temptation and tendency to abandon the Catholic faith.

For his part, Very Rev. Fr Owusu-Ofori urged Catholics to live exemplary lives to win more souls for Christ and to also increase the Catholic population.

He said the records of the Ghana Statistical Services indicated that the Catholic population had decreased by seven per cent as compared to the population 30 years ago, a trend he deemed worrying.

He, therefore, charged priests, parish pastoral council members, catechists and leaders within various Catholic churches to wake up and work to achieve the goal of winning souls for Christ through the Catholic faith.