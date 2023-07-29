IET Ghana inducts 165 new members

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 29 - 2023 , 13:42

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana yesterday inducted 165 new members into the organisation with a charge on them to be adaptable and open to change.

The President of IET, Ghana, Henry Boateng, who made the call, also implored the members to uphold excellence in the discharge of their duties.

The 165 members included five females.

Injection

Mr Boateng said the induction of new members injected fresh perspectives and enable them to stay at the cutting edge of progress, and by embracing innovation and empowering members.

He said members laid a strong foundation for ground breaking discoveries and transformative projects that benefited society as a whole.

“As engineers, we bear a great responsibility towards society, recognising that ethical conduct and professional integrity are the core of our principles. As we welcome them, let us impress upon them the significance of upholding these core values throughout their careers. Together, we can ensure that our advancements are driven by compression, responsibility and a commitment to the greater good,” he said.

Offer

Mr Boateng said the IET, Ghana, offered opportunities for personal and professional growth among its members and that from workshops and seminars to conferences and research projects, it created an environment that encouraged continuous learning.

He, therefore, charged the new members to seize those opportunities to expand their horizons and make the most of the resources available to them.

“As we induct you, you must also strive to instil a sense of responsibility and belonging to the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana. Let us create an enabling environment where everyone feels valued, respected and motivated to contribute their best. By cultivating a culture of companionship and support, we will not only strengthen our institution but also inspire the next generation of engineering practitioners,” he said.

Fraternity

Mr Boateng said one of the greatest strengths of the engineering fraternity lay in the diversity of its members as the institution comprised engineering practitioners from various disciplines, backgrounds and experiences and that “embracing this diversity, we create an enabling environment to solve engineering issues that confront us as a nation and break new grounds for innovativeness. New members are a vital element in this objective, adding fresh ideas and energy to our collective mission”.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, mentorship and coaching and that it was incumbent on the members to extend a helping hand to the newcomers by guiding them, sharing knowledge and creating an inclusive atmosphere that fostered success.

The Chairman of the Engineering Council of Ghana, Dr Kwame Boakye, said there was the need for members to build a strong engineering community.

He said there was no nation on earth that developed without engineering and that “we should always keep this in mind”

He said Ghana and, for that matter, Africa, was going nowhere without engineering, saying that “if we want to be part of the future, we need to nurture engineering as a people”