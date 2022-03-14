Bawku: One person feared dead, 4 others arrested after sporadic shooting

One person is feared dead and four others have been arrested after sporadic shootings in Bawku in the Upper East Region on Monday.
According to information gathered, the deceased was said to be riding a horse in town but was accosted by some unknown persons who allegedly killed him.
It is unclear what caused the action by the men.
Reports suggest that after the attack on the man [yet to be identified], gunshots were heard all over the town which forced many residents to abandon their activities to run for safety.
Security personnel on patrol made up of police and military rushed to the scene to intervene and to calm the situation.
Although there is a reported relative calm in the town, people are still afraid and have remained indoors.
When the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku, Mr Amadu Hamza was contacted by Graphic Online about the incident, he said “I am currently very busy and cannot grant any interview”.