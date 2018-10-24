Amansie South District to set up Education Fund

The Amansie South District, one of the new districts inaugurated this year in the Ashanti Region, has commenced a process to set up an Education Fund.
The fund would support brilliant, needy children in their education to the highest level.
Already, various meetings had been held towards the establishment of the fund, and a sensitisation exercise was to be undertaken while modalities for raising funds were also discussed to pave way for the launch of the fund.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr William Bediako Asante, who made this known when he delivered his sessional address at the second ordinary meeting at Manso-Adubia, said the assembly was keen on investing in education.
Touching on the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the DCE said there was the need to expand the existing facilities at the Manso Adubia SHS to meet the large number of students that were taking opportunity of the policy.
The school is running one track.
Improving infrastructure
On roads, he said they were one of the biggest challenges the district was facing, adding that currently, there was not a single tarred road in the district.
However, the DCE said, there was hope for the future as work would soon begin on the Mem Junction-Keniago road.
There were also plans to rehabilitate some selected feeder, notable among them the Abuoso-Nipankyeremiah road and the Kumpese junction-Datano road.
He said the Manso Adubia Health Centre was to be upgraded to a district hospital and in that regard, contract had been awarded for the construction of a medical officer’s bungalow which was currently at the roofing stage.
He disclosed that the assembly would by the end of this year begin the construction of a permanent administration block and residential accommodation for staff at Manso Adubia.
Revenue generation
Mr Asante said the assembly was placing emphasis on internally-generated revenue to enable it to meet its developmental goals.
Consequently, the Information Services Department (ISD) office at Manso Nkwanta would soon begin a sensitisation programme to get the people to appreciate the need to honour their tax obligations.
He also stated that the assembly was in the process of mounting revenue barriers at strategic points to generate more revenue and also block all leakages.
The revenue barriers would be located at Abuoso, Nipankyeremiah, Mem, Adubia, Watreso and Odaho.
Security
Mr Asante said the construction of a two-storey district police headquarters and the renovation of the district court were ongoing, expressing the hope that work would be completed very soon.
The assembly, he said, would in the near future construct police stations in strategic locations in the district.
Mr Asante indicated that the completion of the police headquarters building would allow for the posting of more personnel to the district.
Members commended
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Adubia, Mr Yaw Addo Frimpong, commended the assembly members for their contributions to the development of the new district.
He appealed to them to assist revenue collectors in their collections to enable the assembly to undertake development projects.
The Presiding Member of the assembly, Mr Kwabena Akuoko Kwarteng, called on the members to be punctual at meetings and also contribute to deliberations.
He again urged them to meet their electorates before and after every general assembly meeting to enable them to be abreast of developments in their communities.