Nigerian pastor in sextape controversy

A Nigerian pastor has become the subject of commentary from 'netizens' after a video of him engaged in sex acts with a female said to be a member of his congregation was circulated on social media
.
The woman captured in the video recording with him has also been identified as the ex-fianceé of the preacher.
However, persons found guilty to be circulating the video could soon find themselves on the wrong side of the law.
The Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) ACT, 2015 prescribes one-year imprisonment or a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand
"Any person who knowingly makes or sends other pornographic images to another computer by way of unsolicited distribution shall be guilty of an offence and upon conviction shall be sentenced to one-year imprisonment or a fine of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira or both," the law states.