Aliu Mahama Foundation supports women in shea industry

The Aliu Mahama Foundation has presented GH¢ 12,000 as a start-up capital to some 111 women in the shea industry in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region
.
The Director of the Foundation, Alhaji Farouk Mahama, at a brief ceremony to present the money to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was meant to help players in the shea industry, particularly women who make shea butter soap and pomade to get some financial support to start their own businesses.
He said one of the objectives of the foundation was to train women, empower women and make women useful in the society.
He said “usefulness comes with skills” and added that that is why the foundation has taken a keen interest in empowering the women in the area with the needed skills as well as providing them with a startup capital.
Alhaji Farouk, who is also the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, said the gesture also forms part of initiatives to revisit the ideals that the former Vice President led.
He added that “all we are trying to do is to revisit the legacy and to make the legacy an icon of hope to the mindset of every young man be it a male or female.”
He said there is the need for everyone to live a life that affects society positively, stressing that the former Vice President’s life was an example for all, particularly the youth to emulate.
“My agenda for Yendi women is to take poverty out of Yendi and ensure that our mothers become very vibrant in their businesses,” he stated.
Alhaji Farouk, therefore, encouraged the women to use the money to expand their businesses and even to generate more capital to boost their businesses.
He said the foundation would continue to support women in the area and the region as a whole.
The beneficiaries commended the foundation for its continued support towards women empowerment in the area.