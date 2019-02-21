Akufo-Addo to present 50 buses to Ghana Armed Forces tomorrow

President Akufo-Addo will present 50 Ankai buses to the Ghana Armed Forces on
Friday February 22, 2019 .
President Akufo-Addo in the 2019 State of Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday said the government was committed to resourcing the military to deliver on their mandate.
The government will also provide the Army with 30 Otokar Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), and 6 Fast Patrol Boats for the Navy.
He said: "We will continue to modernize and provide the equipment needed by the Military to help them carry out their mandate effectively. Tomorrow, I will be presenting to the Ghana Armed Forces 50 ANKAI Buses, the first tranche of the 138 Staff and Operational Vehicles of various categories, and 26 dispatch motorcycles. This year, we will provide the Army with 30 Otokar Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), and 6 Fast Patrol Boats for the Navy.
"We will also provide improved training facilities by transforming the Military Academy into a World Class Institution, and expand the housing project from six 16 flats to 44, and begin constructing 160 2-bedroom apartments across the country. This year, we will also complete and commission the 500-bed Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region, and begin the third phase of this project".
President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that the government has fulfilled its promise to the military personnel by increasing the United Nations Peacekeeping Troops contribution allowances from thirty United State Dollars (USD 30.00) to thirty-five United State Dollars (USD35.00) per soldier per day.
"And as promised, we will continue to pay the troops regularly at the operational areas," he stated.
About Ankai buses
Ankai buses are manufactured by Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Limited, a Chinese automotive manufacturing company headquartered in Hefei, Anhui which specialises in the production of buses and coaches. The company was founded in 1997.
The name "Ankai" is the abbreviation of Anhui-Kässbohrer, marking the cooperation between Hefei Feihe Automobile Factory and Kässbohrer from 1993.