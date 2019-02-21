Rotary Club of Accra Labone embarks on tree planting in schools

The Rotary Club of Accra Labone has planted about 200 seedlings in a number of public basic schools in the Labone enclave.
President of the club, Yaw Korankye Abrokwa told Graphic Online that the effort, apart from helping to green the environment and improve the quality of air, will provide shade for pupils of the beneficiary schools and inculcate in them the crucial need to cultivate the habit of planting and nurturing trees.
He was speaking while he led members of the club to the Kanda 3 & 5 Basic School and the Nima Basic 1 & 2 Basic School in Accra where some of the trees were planted.
He described the planting of trees as the club’s flagship project for the 2018/2019 year.
Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited provided financial support for the project estimated at GHȻ20,000. Horticulturalist from the Parks and Gardens, who are also collaborators, supervised the planting of seedlings of ornamental trees. They will also be in charge of supervising the pupil’s nurturing of the plants to grow fully.
Headteacher of the Kanda 3 & 5 Basic school, Mr. Emmanuel Omari-Afari, expressed joy at the intervention and said he could not wait to see the young trees grow to not only beautify the environment and help with its landscaping, it should also help build the critical desire in the pupils to care for the trees and make them better adults in the future.
On behalf of the teachers of the school he expressed gratitude to Rotary Club of Accra Labone and promised to lead in taking good care of the trees.