Akufo-Addo lauds Supt Osei for emerging best UN officer

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Ms Phyllis Ama
Tebuah Osei for winning the United Nations Female Police Officer of the Year Award (formerly known as the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award) in 2018 .
Ms Osei, a Superintendent of Police from the Ghana Police Service, was selected for the Award as her policing work, directly and positively impacted the community and the host state police in Jubaland, Somalia in November 2018.
She was deployed to Kismayo on February 3, 2018, to provide, among other tasks, strategic advice to the Somali Police and the local authorities.
As a member of the United Nations Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), her contributions enhancing the protection of women and girls, as well as her initiatives to promote women rights in the host state police, embody the spirit of the Award and embrace the values of international policing.
The UN praised her for being particularly successful at initiating an adult literacy training for 49 female police officers in Jubaland. She also formed a Female Peacekeeper Network (FPN) within UNSOM and AMISOM to provide support to female peacekeepers.