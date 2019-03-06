Soldiers treat patrons at 62nd Indece parade in Tamale to fire drills

The large crowd that had gathered at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, the venue for the 62nd independence parade went into a frenzy and excitement as personnel of the Security agencies, school children and various groups marched off the parade ground with beautiful rendition of patriotic and inspirational songs from the mass band made of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police
Also on hand to add some humour and excitement were groups which included beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) and some persons from the six newly created regions in the country.
Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces treated patrons of the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations in Tamale to interesting military drills and training.
Some of the selected soldiers embarked on acrobatics display and fire drills to the admiration of President Akufo-Addo and scores of Ghanaians who attended the program.
Other soldiers also lapel from a suspending helicopter enacting a war theatre at the stadium as the crowd cheered.
The display came after the routine guard of honour and salute was taken by the President.
About 560 teachers students and pupils from selected basic and second cycle institutions in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality also participated in the parade.
Another aspect of the occasion that aroused the crowd was the beautiful cultural display by a cultural troupe depicting the various dances and culture of the various ethnic groups in the Northern Region.
There was also an acrobatic display from the Military Physical Training Instructors to the administration of the large crowd that had gathered to witness the anniversary.
Hot weather
Some security and school children who were at the parade and could not withstand the hot and sunny weather fainted on the pitch.
About six persons fainted and were carried away by paramedics.
The 20,000 seater capacity Aliu Mahama sports Stadium was filled to capacity.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspected the parade and lit the anniversary flame after reviewing the parade onboard a vehicle together with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu.
The ecstatic crowd expressed joy and excitement and cheered up the president and other dignitaries who arrived at the parade grounds.
