Activa International Insurance donates to Osu Children’s Home

Activa International Insurance, through its women’s insurance programme — Activ’Lady Programme — has made a donation to the Osu Children’s Home as part of activities marking the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).
At the ceremony, the Deputy Managing Director of Activa Insurance Ghana, Genevieve Tachie, commended the selfless efforts of the Home in providing a safe haven for children who otherwise would have been on the streets.
“In line with this year’s IWD theme” Break the Bias, we at Activa felt the need to reach out to support an institution that seeks to create a bridge for disadvantaged children to have an equal playing field,” she stated.
Programme
The Activ’Lady Programme is an initiative launched by Activa International Insurance in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group.
It provides insurance and risk management solutions for female entrepreneurs to help them secure and grow their businesses.
The programme also provides tailor-made insurance packages for businesses and advisory services that provide support for businesses and social impact projects.