West Legon Accident: 4 Firefighters on duty injured

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jan - 25 - 2024 , 17:50

Four firefighters have been injured, with two in critical condition, after the last floor of a two-storey building collapsed on them during a fire incident at West Legon on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).

The two firemen, Raymond Ansah and Joshua Kankam, who sustained burn injuries which have left them in critical condition, are currently on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Legon.

Ibrahim Anum and Prince Ofori, who suffered minor injuries, have been treated and discharged.

They were part of a team from the Legon Fire Station who were fighting the fire incident at the commercial facility when the tragedy occurred.

On Wednesday, the Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor, paid a visit to the firemen on admission and assured them of management's full support towards their swift and complete recovery.

What happened?

Explaining what occurred at the scene, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, said two pillars supporting the building collapsed when the men were fighting the fire, which caused the building to cave in.

Although a safety officer was on the lookout during the firefighting to ensure the building was safe, he said the incident occurred on the second floor and because he was on the ground floor, he could see the signs.

No insurance cover

Asked if there was an insurance cover for the injured firemen, the PRO said there was no specific insurance for such tragedies.

However, he said there was a general policy called workman’s compensation and that was what they would receive when they finally recover.

“This is why we are always calling on authorities to come up with an insurance cover that is suitable for the firefighting job,” Mr Affum stressed.

Preventing reoccurrence

To prevent such tragedy from reoccurring, he said the service was going to recall all safety officers for reorientation.

He said that was to ensure that they become extra vigilant during fire incidents to alert the firemen whenever they sensed any danger.

According to him, fortunately, the government had committed funds for the purchase of advanced firefighting tools and vehicles for the service this year.

“As for this one, I am aware the funds have been committed for the purchase of firefighting equipment to enhance our operations.

Additionally, the government has made funds available for purchasing vehicles for our commanders,” Mr Affum stated.