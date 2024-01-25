C.K. Tedam University appeals for support

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jan - 25 - 2024 , 18:41

HE acting Vice-Chancellor of the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (C.K.T. UTAS), Prof. Samson Abah Abagale, has appealed to the government to support the institution with more facilities, including lecture theatres.

This, he said, would not only enhance teaching and learning, but also enable the university to accommodate the growing number of students.

Prof. Abagale, who made the appeal at the third congregation of the university in the Upper East Region, said “as a public university, the structures we are appealing for are vital to our survival and growth”.

The institution was decoupled from the University for Development Studies (UDS).

A total of 424 students graduated, out of which 190 were postgraduates and 234 undergraduate students.

Significance

The vice-chancellor said due to the huge investment made by the government in the establishment of STEM senior high schools (SHSs), it was important that the university was well-positioned to admit students from such second cycle institutions.

The graduation ceremony

“We want to position our university to receive the increasing number of students from the newly established STEM schools to enable it to prepare them well to contribute to the development of the country,” he added.

Prof. Abagale said since the university was focussed on technology and applied sciences, the importance of laboratories for teaching and learning could not be over-emphasised.

“The university is currently challenged with inadequate laboratories for academic activities,” he said and added that in some cases the university had to collaborate with the Navrongo Research Centre for laboratory sessions for some students.

The vice-chancellor, therefore, urged the GETfund to ensure the completion of a four-storey lecture and office complex to provide efficient and conducive teaching and learning atmosphere in the university.

On staffing, he said the university was waiting for financial clearance to fill some vacancies as a result of retirement and resignation of some staff, adding “this has resulted in the delay of the establishment of some schools and departments”.

Lack of skills

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said despite the university offering practical courses, it had not been able to provide the youth with requisite skills and knowledge to secure them jobs in mining companies in the region.

“And despite the vast natural resources in the region, we have unfortunately not benefited enough from them because the youth do not have adequate skills to take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He emphasised the need for the university to focus on skills development that would enable graduates to seamlessly integrate with existing job market, particularly in sectors vital to the region’s economic growth.