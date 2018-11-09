4 companies donate towards National Farmer’s Day celebration

BY: Juliet Akyaa Safo
Four agricultural companies have presented some agricultural products and cash to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to support this year’s National Farmer’s Day celebration.

The companies are BonAgro Company Limited, Ganorma Agro-Chemicals Limited, Nanam Ventures Limited and Ingreen Irrigation Solutions, a modern production line of Interplast Limited.

BonAgro and Ganorma both presented agricultural equipment while Interplast Limited and Nanam Company Ventures donated cash.

The World Bank had in a prior event presented a cheque for GH₵100, 000 to support the celebration. 


Celebration

The national event will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on December 7 and will be on the theme: “Agriculture: moving Ghana beyond aid.”

The celebration is aimed at promoting all aspects of agriculture, including produce, materials and equipment used in the sector.

Presentation

The first to present was the Operations Manager of Ganorma, Mr Abdullai Fuseini, who presented 100 knapsack sprayers, 120 pairs of wellington boots and 100 raincoats to the Ministry.

In a brief remark, he said the company would continue to support the cause of celebrating farmers.

The Operations Manager of BonAgro, Mr Victor Nchonah, who was next, presented 10 cartons of agricultural branded sprayers and agrochemicals and a Palm Oil processing machine.

In his remark, he also pledged the commitment of BonAgro to continue to support the celebration and farmers to secure the country’s food security.

Other presentation

Presenting a dummy cheque for GH₵30,000  to support the celebration, the Public Relations Officer of Interplast, Ms Elizabeth Owusu-Gyebi, stated that the company’s donation was a gesture to show appreciation to farmers and to support the celebration.

She stated that the company recently launched its Ingreen Irrigation Solutions, and called on the Ministry to include the best farmer in irrigation practice category to the award scheme.

She said the company was, in addition, presenting  a complete set of irrigation products valued at GH₵20, 000 for the winner of the category with a promise of installing and training the farmer in how to operate it.

 For his part, the Managing Director of Nanam Company Ventures, Mr Felix Mishiame, after presenting a cheque for GH₵20,000, expressed his commitment to continue to support the celebration.

Appreciation

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Dr Sagri Banbamgi, who received the items and cash, thanked the companies for their contributions, saying “their contribution would help in honouring the gallant farmers who work assiduously to ensure that we achieve the mission of ensuring food security and producing for industries.”