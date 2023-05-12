39 Students benefit from Odotobri Rural Bank scholarship

Diana Mensah May - 12 - 2023 , 07:20

Thirty-nine students from various third cycle institutions, whose parents and guardians are shareholders of the Odotobri Rural Bank PLC at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region have benefitted from the bank’s scholarship.

The scholarship and bursaries totaling GH¢31,200 was offered to these students who are brilliant needy as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities.

The bank received 51 applications, out of which 39 students were selected after a thorough vetting by the scholarship committee of the bank.

The selected beneficiaries are freshmen and continuing students from various nursing and teacher training colleges, as well as universities and are pursuing various courses of study.

Again, the bank received a request for support from the Tweapease Senior High Technical School.

The board and management considered the application and approved 50 quantities of serving pots valued at GH¢5,000 to support the smooth take off of their new boarding school.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Abraham Coffie, in the company of other management staff, presented the cheque which was received by Theophilus Yeboah, the Headmaster of the Tweapease Senior High Technical School on behalf of the students.

Mr Coffie told journalists in an interview that the criteria for selection of the scholarship scheme was very fair and transparent.

He mentioned that parents or children of prospective beneficiaries of the scheme should be a shareholder of the bank as the principal criteria and hail from any of the operational territories of the bank.

The CEO was of strong belief that this financial assistance would propel and encourage beneficiaries of the scheme to study extra hard to contribute their quota to national and community development.

Mr Coffie further advised the beneficiary students to devote time for their books and desist from paying attention to trivial and needless activities that would waste their time.