Global Evangelical Church inducts directors

Daily Graphic May - 12 - 2023 , 07:28

The Moderator of the Synod of the Global Evangelical Church, the Rt Rev.Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, has observed that Ghanaians could easily overcome the current economic challenges facing them if God is allowed in the daily activities of the people.

He said there was the urgent need for individuals and the nation to repent and involve God in every area of life for a quick turnaround.

"God is holy and expects his children to be holy as well, so if as individual Ghanaians we choose to live a holy life wherever we find ourselves, our current predicaments will change.

“We are going through these current challenges because we fail to be faithful at our work places.

People placed in financial authorities at various work places for instance mismanage the funds and we form non-governmental organisation to enrich themselves at the expense of beneficiaries.

“My sisters and brothers in the Lord, let us be conscious of the fact that God is watching us irrespective of where and what we do.

He will come again at a time that is unknown to anyone and reward or punish us depending on our deeds.

“We, therefore, need to repent from the sins of corruption, LGBTQI+, the wanton destruction of the environment and water bodies through galamsey among others and exhibit Godly values in order to attract his blessings," Rt Rev. Dzomeku advised.

Induction

The Global Evangelical Church held an induction service for two directors charged with administrative duties for the church last Sunday.

They were the Director of Physical Development and Social Services, Rev.Wisdom Ayitey and Director of Finance, Solomon Dziekpor.

Rev. Ayitey holds a Master of Science Degree in Management from the University of Glamorgan, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French and Spanish from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr Dziekpor on the other hand is a Chartered Accountant and a full member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana.

He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Finance & Investment from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Two directors

The induction service for the two directors was held at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi on the theme: "Walking the Highway of Holiness."

It was attended by Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who is also a Presbyter of the church.

Also present were family members and friends of the inductees, some traditional rulers and other dignitaries drawn from the academia, industry, the security agencies and civil society.

The Synod Clerk of the church, Rev. Dr Yohanes Ahiabu introduced the inductees for the ceremony.